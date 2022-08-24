There has been a new face around Milton lately, and I suppose it’s as good a time as any to address that.
As indicated by the name on this column, I am Ryan Spoehr, the editor of the Courier. It has been a couple months since I arrived and I have spoken with people from Milton in person, on the phone, through email or a combination of those. It’s been great settling into covering Milton. People seem to be down to earth and willing to chat, whether it’s about a story, about long-term issues in the community or just being social.
This is the first time I’ve covered Rock County. I spent a summer interning in Janesville at what at that time was ESPN 1380, the Rockford ESPN Radio affiliate. But most of my time in media has been in newspapers, especially in this area. I just came from Hometown News Group’s other Courier for Waterloo and Marshall. I interned throughout Hometown News Group’s weekly publications in college. I was later the editor of the Whitewater Register and Palmyra/Eagle Enterprise, and I contributed to weekly publications throughout Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
I left the area to return to a former employer in 2018, but my heart was in the area. So when I had a chance to come back I did. Now I’m here covering Milton and Rock County, and not regretting it at all. I grew up in Lake Mills, so this is like home for me.
I hope to meet more people from the community in the future. I like to frequent places in the cities I cover, which I’ve done since taking this role. If you see me there or anywhere else, feel free to come say hi. We can talk about the paper and community, or other topics like state and national news. I’m a sports fan, particularly hockey and baseball. So, I’ll likely have some talking points there between the Brewers, Badgers and Chicago teams. I also follow the Rockford Icehogs too. And yes, the Packers and Bears, too.