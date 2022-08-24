SPOEHR_RYAN
There has been a new face around Milton lately, and I suppose it’s as good a time as any to address that.

As indicated by the name on this column, I am Ryan Spoehr, the editor of the Courier. It has been a couple months since I arrived and I have spoken with people from Milton in person, on the phone, through email or a combination of those. It’s been great settling into covering Milton. People seem to be down to earth and willing to chat, whether it’s about a story, about long-term issues in the community or just being social.