Here's a quick and easy recipe for an inexpensive, yet alarmingly addictive holiday treat. Who would think four simple ingredients could produce a scrumptious candy the whole family will love? It's sweet and salty, chocolatey, buttery and crunchy all at once.

Long ago, I was looking for a simple recipe that was special enough to give as a gift but inexpensive enough that I could actually afford to make enough to give away. And while I've always been a fan of brittles and toffee, I never thought I could make them myself. I figured I would have to navigate complicated directions and, worse yet, try to find my candy thermometer. It must be in a drawer somewhere. But no! This recipe is so undemanding you can make it anytime you have a half-hour to spare.

