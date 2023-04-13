Amid ridership declines, local fiscal restraints, and the loss of federal pandemic aid, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) faces a fiscal “cliff” that could translate into a deficit in its operating budget of nearly $26 million annually in 2025. And that deficit, which excludes an additional funding gap for capital needs, could balloon to more than $40 million by 2028.

MCTS provides mobility for the most vulnerable county residents and is a vital cog in the regional economy. Whether harmful impacts to those services can be averted depends on what is done by state and local policymakers, according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report commissioned by the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

