By the early 1990s, the Milton House was beginning its fifth decade as a working museum, presenting a mix of local history, pioneer life and what was known of the Goodrich family’s involvement with abolitionist movement and Underground Railroad from the 1840s through the Civil War.
A focused narrative of museum tours was a difficult proposition to be tackled by the fledgling museum’s part-time staff and volunteers as the 1840s building began its slow transition in the early 1950s into one of Rock County’s most unique and popular tourist attractions. By the end of the summer of 1968 more than 100,000 people – including many school groups -- had toured the museum in its first 14 years of existence.
Due to the long and varied history of the Milton House and Goodrich Block, those charged with telling the story of the building and Joseph Goodrich had a broad range of unique history from which to choose. The building, with its unique hexagon shaped inn, is the oldest standing poured grout structure in the United States. As a museum, the building offers a unique setting for demonstrating and displaying pioneer life and travel through the midpoint of the 1800s.
Locally there is seemingly no end to the historical significance of the Goodrich/Milton House narrative. The site includes two of the oldest-standing buildings in Rock County. The cabin, built in 1837 is perhaps the oldest structure in the county. Joseph Goodrich founded the community that became Milton, and that village emanated westward from his inn and business block, which was arguably Wisconsin’s first strip mall.
Many small-town museums would be fortunate to be able to present that type of rich narrative for their sites. Yet, when the Underground Railroad heritage of the Milton House is considered, one can argue the museum is one of the most historically significant sites in the state of Wisconsin.
It’s Joseph Goodrich’s overt connections with abolitionist sects and his covert involvement with the loosely and secretly organized movement of fugitive slaves through southern Wisconsin that is the most intriguing and important story line of the Milton House. This narrative, often taken for granted by locals through the first half of the 20th century, has always been an important aspect of the museum’s tour.
Finally, in 1998, it was this narrative that resulted in the Milton House Museum being named Rock County’s first – and still only – National Historic Landmark. There are 44 National Historic Landmarks in the state of Wisconsin.
The designation came only after the coming together of several factors. That triangular confluence included an increased interest nationwide in the study and recognition of the Underground Railroad; a move by the National Parks Service to prioritize that recognition; and a local museum staff willing to facilitate and assist the necessary research.
Judy Scheehle was the museum’s director through the late 1990s. With assistant Sue Schlueter, Scheehle was able to coordinate and assist with the hundreds of hours of research demanded of the designation process.
In 1990, Congress directed the Secretary of the Interior to have the National Parks Service “study the Underground Railroad, its routes and operations in order to preserve and interpret this aspect of American History.” The study was completed in 1995 and the resource guide produced by the study listed the Milton House Museum as one of 42 properties nationwide as having potential for being designated a National Historic Landmark due to their role on the Underground Railroad.
The process of documenting the role of the Milton House in the Underground Railroad began in earnest in 1994 following a visit by Barbara Traeger, a member of the National Parks study team. In 1997 federal monies were released to the Wisconsin State Historical Society to hire a preservation consultant to write the Landmark nomination papers.
Research continued under the direction of the consultant, Beth Miller, who submitted the nomination papers for review in 1998. The landmark designation was approved and then celebrated in October 1998 with a ceremony on the museum grounds attended by more than 600 people.
By the early 1990s, the Milton House was beginning its fifth decade as a working museum, presenting a mix of local history, pioneer life and what was known of the Goodrich family’s involvement with abolitionist movement and Underground Railroad from the 1840s through the Civil War.
A focused narrative of museum tours was a difficult proposition to be tackled by the fledgling museum’s part-time staff and volunteers as the 1840s building began its slow transition in the early 1950s into one of Rock County’s most unique and popular tourist attractions. By the end of the summer of 1968 more than 100,000 people – including many school groups -- had toured the museum in its first fourteen years of existence.
Due to the long and varied history of the Milton House and Goodrich Block, those charged with telling the story of the building and Joseph Goodrich had a broad range of unique history from which to choose. The building, with its unique hexagon shaped inn, is the oldest standing poured grout structure in the United States. As a museum, the building offers a unique setting for demonstrating and displaying pioneer life and travel through the midpoint of the 1800s.
Locally there is seemingly no end to the historical significance of the Goodrich/Milton House narrative. The site includes two of the oldest-standing buildings in Rock County. The cabin, built in 1837 is perhaps the oldest structure in the county. Joseph Goodrich founded the community that became Milton, and that village emanated westward from his inn and business block, which was arguably Wisconsin’s first strip mall.
Many small-town museums would be fortunate to be able to present that type of rich narrative for their sites. Yet, when the Underground Railroad heritage of the Milton House is considered, one can argue the museum is one of the most historically significant sites in the state of Wisconsin.
It’s Joseph Goodrich’s overt connections with abolitionist sects and his covert involvement with the loosely and secretly organized movement of fugitive slaves through southern Wisconsin that is the most intriguing and important story line of the Milton House. This narrative, often taken for granted by locals through the first half of the 20th century, has always been an important aspect of the museum’s tour.
Finally, in 1998, it was this narrative that resulted in the Milton House Museum being named Rock County’s first – and still only – National Historic Landmark. There are 44 National Historic Landmarks in the state of Wisconsin.
The designation came only after the coming together of several factors. That triangular confluence included an increased interest nationwide in the study and recognition of the Underground Railroad; a move by the National Parks Service to prioritize that recognition; and a local museum staff willing to facilitate and assist the necessary research.
Judy Scheehle was the museum’s director through the late 1990s. With assistant Sue Schlueter, Scheehle was able to coordinate and assist with the hundreds of hours of research demanded of the designation process.
In 1990, Congress directed the Secretary of the Interior to have the National Parks Service “study the Underground Railroad, its routes and operations in order to preserve and interpret this aspect of American History.” The study was completed in 1995 and the resource guide produced by the study listed the Milton House Museum as one of 42 properties nationwide as having potential for being designated a National Historic Landmark due to their role on the Underground Railroad.
The process of documenting the role of the Milton House in the Underground Railroad began in earnest in 1994 following a visit by Barbara Traeger, a member of the National Parks study team. In 1997 federal monies were released to the Wisconsin State Historical Society to hire a preservation consultant to write the Landmark nomination papers.
Research continued under the direction of the consultant, Beth Miller, who submitted the nomination papers for review in 1998. The landmark designation was approved and then celebrated in October 1998 with a ceremony on the museum grounds attended by more than 600 people.