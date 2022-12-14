Milton House a National Historic Landmark

The Milton House was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1998.

 Milton Historical Society

By the early 1990s, the Milton House was beginning its fifth decade as a working museum, presenting a mix of local history, pioneer life and what was known of the Goodrich family’s involvement with abolitionist movement and Underground Railroad from the 1840s through the Civil War.

A focused narrative of museum tours was a difficult proposition to be tackled by the fledgling museum’s part-time staff and volunteers as the 1840s building began its slow transition in the early 1950s into one of Rock County’s most unique and popular tourist attractions. By the end of the summer of 1968 more than 100,000 people – including many school groups -- had toured the museum in its first 14 years of existence.

