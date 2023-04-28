Vintage newspaper headlines and stories offer a glimpse of the past in more ways than one.
News items studied from papers of yore illustrate important issues of the day — some long settled, others ongoing. News of the day can also shed light on the societal issues of the time, natural disasters, and the everyday dangers of travel.
What follows here are several news items taken from Milton newspapers dating from 1904 to 1919. The items include stories about a traveling entertainment troupe, an unfortunate rail track pedestrian and a “Blind Pig” bust. Blind Pig was a term used for establishments which illegally served alcohol. The story about Milton Junction’s Blind Pigs, is dated January 1, 1919 one year prior to full-blown national prohibition. However, there existed “Wartime Prohibition” laws enacted through World War I.
Here is just a smattering of Notable News of the day:
August 11, 1904, Weekly Telephone — Headline: Swiss Bell Ringers — The James Family Swiss Bell ringers are gone, and it is safe to say that not for years has a show struck the two towns that has attracted such crowds and kept up its good reputation until the last night. The James family was here six nights and every night the tent was packed with crowds of the best people the place affords. Prof. Powell, the mental therapist, was a drawing card. He is certainly a wonder, as all are forced to admit. The dogs were worth the price of admission and all features of the show were excellent.
August 11, 1904, Weekly Telephone — Headline: Killed by the Cars — As the 5:30 train came into this city Friday it caused the death of O. C. Johnson who was walking down the track to meet his wife and daughter as they came back from the tobacco warehouse (in Milton Junction near what is now Liberty Park.)
The engineer whistled several times but he did not heed the warning and was struck and killed almost instantly. The train stopped as the rear car was passing the place where he fell and the train crew picked him up and carried him to his home nearby.
The deceased was suffering from consumption, and it was generally felt that he could live but a short time when the terrible accident caused his death. He was proprietor of the Star restaurant until last fall when he was obliged to give up work on account of his health. He is survived by Mrs. Johnson and two daughters.
January 1, 1919 Weekly Telephone — Headline: Sheriff Whipple Finds Blind Pigs — On the complaint of the chairman of the town board, W. P. Marquart, Sheriff Whipple and four deputies alighted very quietly from the 7:15 train last Wednesday evening armed with search warrants cover the two Milton Junction hotels (the Morgan House and St. Paul Hotel) and Charley Lumm’s residence.
The officers met no resistance at the hotels and found a considerable quantity of intoxicants at both places. At Charley Lumm’s they found no one in and forced an entrance. Here they were also not disappointed in finding liquor. The three defendants appeared before Judge Maxwell in Janesville the next day and pled not guilty and their trials were set for tomorrow at 10 a.m.
September 11, 1913, Journal-Telephone — Headline: Fire Destroys Depot at Old Milton — During the severe thunderstorm about 1 o’clock Monday morning the depot building of the St. Paul railway at Milton was struck by lightning and burned. The bolt struck the telegraph pole near the building and followed the cable into the attic where the fire started and spread rapidly. Percy Fenner, who had just left the depot, having gone over there from the printing office (located in the Milton House block) for company during the storm, returned and notified operator Wood that the building was on fire and ran and turned in the alarm.
Help was soon on the scene and the books, papers and most of the freight were removed. The fire departments of both Milton and Milton Junction soon had streams protecting the adjacent buildings. The Dunn & Company flour house, Barnes’ Mill and the lumber yard were in danger because of the northeast wind and but for the shower there would have been little chance of saving them. The railway’s pumping plant is also fitted for service and Frank Tarpley was on the job early with ahead of steam.
An engine and crew came up from Janesville to move the cars that were near the fire. Chief Loyal Hull sent requests for help in case it was needed to both Edgerton and Janesville, but the real danger lasted only a short time and their assistance was not called for.
A temporary telegraph office was soon installed in Schimmel’s Hotel (located next to the Milton House) and the work of clearing the site has begun. The plans of the company have not been made public, as to rebuilding.