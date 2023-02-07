MCR_230210_MAYOR

ANISSA WELCH

The Milton area has a rich history of community leaders living their values for the higher and greater good of society in courageous ways. Joseph Goodrich practiced his belief in abolitionism covertly assisting freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad at the Milton House. His son Ezra continued this tradition of acting on strong beliefs in courageous ways to better the community. He publicly defended Andrew Pratt, a freedom seeker who was not welcomed by the Milton lodge when Ezra sponsored his membership. Ezra ultimately left the lodge in protest. These are the values at the center of shaping our community over the years we all can strive to exhibit.

Time and time again we can look through our history to see how we have collectively adapted to meet challenges as they were presented to us. Leaders faced with obstacles dedicated themselves to finding opportunities to move forward in a positive manner. They repeatedly embraced bold collaborations during periods of transition. The villages of Milton Junction and Milton came together in 1920 to build and open Milton Union High School. Each village still had very distinct and unique identities but slowly overtime perspectives shifted.

