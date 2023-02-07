The Milton area has a rich history of community leaders living their values for the higher and greater good of society in courageous ways. Joseph Goodrich practiced his belief in abolitionism covertly assisting freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad at the Milton House. His son Ezra continued this tradition of acting on strong beliefs in courageous ways to better the community. He publicly defended Andrew Pratt, a freedom seeker who was not welcomed by the Milton lodge when Ezra sponsored his membership. Ezra ultimately left the lodge in protest. These are the values at the center of shaping our community over the years we all can strive to exhibit.
Time and time again we can look through our history to see how we have collectively adapted to meet challenges as they were presented to us. Leaders faced with obstacles dedicated themselves to finding opportunities to move forward in a positive manner. They repeatedly embraced bold collaborations during periods of transition. The villages of Milton Junction and Milton came together in 1920 to build and open Milton Union High School. Each village still had very distinct and unique identities but slowly overtime perspectives shifted.
In 1966, a brand-new Milton High School graduated its first senior class. Milton College was growing and building. Exploring economic efficiencies between the villages led to discussion of a merger. Joint board meetings were held and discussions continued through the spring and summer of 1966. In November, a ballot initiative for the merger passed with 77 percent in favor of the merger. The voters supported the courageous, progressive proposition.
Modern life ever increasingly in its complexity continues to demand we adapt. Just like in the past, as community leaders in the surrounding towns and the city faced ever pressing obstacles to providing fire and rescue services at the level required, bold collaborations moved us forward to a sustainable and more equitable path. A 10-municipality board meeting took place and members of the municipalities voted unanimously in favor of integrating fire and rescue services. Eight townships, two cities and three counties covering 200 square miles will pave the way for the future.
Ultimately, it will be the fire and rescue staff from Milton and Edgerton tasked with creating this large integrated system. We are proud of all of them and are confident they all will rise to the challenge. Former Milton command staff members Jeremy Parker and Chris Lukas have already accepted Command Positions within the Edgerton Fire Protection District. Additionally, twenty-two other full-time, paid on premise and paid on-call staff have expressed a willingness to ensure the transition is successful and joined their command staff on Feb. 1. We are appreciative of their continued dedication and loyalty to their careers and our communities.
It was in this spirit of appreciation that the leaders from the townships of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown, Lima, and the city of Milton hosted an open house at the Milton and Town of Milton Fire Department. Sunday, Jan. 29. Many folks came out to acknowledge and celebrate our history. It was a day to be remembered. A special thank you to Jenny Lukas for all of her organizing assistance and to all who helped preserve the history over the years. In addition, we wish to thank our community for their demonstrated overwhelming support for being good ancestors now and for future generations.