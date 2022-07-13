When Anna Jean Plumb passed away in August 1983, a month shy of her 100th birthday, both the Milton community and historical Milton College, which had closed the previous year, lost a well-known educator, ambassador and supporter.
Anna Jean Plumb was born in 1883 and grew up within earshot of the morning bell at Milton College’s Main Hall. She graduated from Milton High School and then in 1907 completed her studies at Milton College.
Following completion of her graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin, her teacher experience spanned one-room country schools through several high schools, including Milton Union High School and the Department of Foreign Languages at her college alma mater.
The 1962 Fides yearbook of Milton College was dedicated to Anna Jean Plumb in the year of her retirement. Two years later, she was bestowed the Pillar of Milton Award, given by the Alumni Association to individuals who had made outstanding contributions to Milton College.
She was the daughter of John Calvin Plumb, a man proclaimed in the 1889 Portrait and Biographical Album of Rock County as “one of the leading nursery-men of the West.” Born in New York in 1828, JC Plumb’s family left its native state in 1840, moving to Oberlin, Ohio. There, he received advanced schooling at Oberlin College. In 1848, the family moved to Wisconsin, settling near Aztalan in Jefferson County.
In 1868, JC Plumb established the Green Hill Nursery business in Milton in the area that is now Green Hill Drive and Green Hill Circle, stretching west from Larch Lane to what is now Hilltop Drive. The Portrait publication in 1889 indicated the growth of JC Plumb’s nursery business as “their annual plant being about 100,000 trees of everything desirable for the Northwest. Their market reaches from Michigan and Wisconsin to the Rocky Mountains. They have about 1,000 regular patrons and do a thriving business, it being one of the leading enterprises in town.”
JC Plumb took an active interest in the Milton community as a deacon for the First Congregational Church and as a member of the Milton College Board of Trustees. He died in March 1899 from injuries sustained when a wagonload of wood tipped over on him.
It was from this upbringing that Anna Jean Plumb cast her educational legacy. For 20 years she taught Latin at Janesville High School. In the JHS annual for 1949, the year Miss Plumb retired, appeared a tribute to a beloved teacher. “She has shown immeasurable faith in her students, and has tried to imbue them with faith in the worth of living well. Her precept has been plainly made clear that life is too important to cheapen with dishonesty and laziness,” it said.
After two winters in Florida with her sister, Della Fromm, who had been widowed in 1947, Plumb began teaching German at Milton College to help out for a “year or two.” She continued to teach at the college for 11 years. According to the 1962 Fides yearbook tribute, Anna Jean Plumb stated that her years teaching at the college were the most satisfying and enjoyable of her long career. Those years included summer trips to modern Germany, at her center of intellectual interest for many years.
“From her first awareness in babyhood of the daily ringing of the college bell, to the recent, glorious opening of the Daland Memorial Fine Arts Center, Miss Plumb has had a lively interest in Milton College and through all the years has given her unstinting support to its activities and her loyalty to its goals and ideals. She will be missed on the campus by the many students who have been guided and inspired by her warm personal interest in their success and by her faith in their future and that of the college,” the yearbook tribute said.
Those sentiments were echoed two years later when Anna Jean Plumb was presented the Pillar of Milton Award. The citation in part, read:
“The Milton College Alumni Association takes pride in honoring Anna Jean Plumb on this, the fifty-seventh anniversary of her graduation as one who, in a lifetime dedicated to the instruction of youth, strove ever to ‘hold high the honor of Milton,’ telling its story so effectively that many of her high school students have enrolled at Milton College; who through the years, has been a wise counselor and sincere friend to college students who have roomed in her home; and who, following her retirement from high school teaching, gave eleven years of faithful service on the faculty of her alma mater.”