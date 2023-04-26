Although my mind is always boggled, it gets particularly overwhelmed whenever I think about women who give birth to lots of kids.
I’m not referring to those females who already have children and then unexpectedly find themselves pregnant with twins or even quadruplets. I’m also not talking about couples who have fertility issues that may result in multiple births. Instead, I’m thinking about couples that simply decide they want to raise large families.
I’m not criticizing those individuals. I just can’t imagine myself raising a lot of kids. Frankly, I had my hands full trying to raise just two! Actress Betty Davis once said, “Old age ain’t for sissies.” Well, parenthood ain’t for sissies, either.
I recently read an obituary in the newspaper regarding a woman (“Mrs. X”) who died a few weeks prior to turning 73. She was a grandmother of 11 grandchildren (nine surviving) and had seven great-grandchildren. That surprised me, considering her age. I found it even more surprising that her mother was listed among the survivors.
When I spotted the list of Mrs. X’s surviving siblings, my mind started boggling. It included eight sisters and six brothers. (Two brothers predeceased her.) That means, counting her and those deceased brothers, Mrs. X grew up in a family of 17 children. I’m exhausted simply thinking about what that situation entailed.
I tried to put myself in Mrs. X’s place.
Assuming no multiple births, that means I would have been pregnant for 153 months or almost 13 years. That, in turn, means I wouldn’t have been able to see my feet or get comfortable in bed for months on end.
Then I thought about the numerous hours I would have spent simply washing, drying, and folding diapers. (When my kids were little, disposal diapers were a luxury used only on road trips.) Feeding and clothing all those children would have been another major challenge.
Also, I figure I would have had to rob a bank just to pay for dental checkups. And forget about buying braces for all those crooked teeth. I would make those braces out of chicken wire and rubber bands and then tell my kids, as lovingly as possible, “Just suck it up.”
Birth rates have been declining for years in the U.S. In the 1800s, American women had on average seven to eight kids. By 1900, that dropped to about 3.5 children. That well-known estimated average of 2.5 kids per household is long dead. (I keep wondering what a “.5 child” looks like.)
Interestingly, my mother was one of nine children. I eventually learned that my maternal grandfather was the oldest of 15 children — ten boys and five girls. He was born in 1876 and died in 1948. The youngest child, a little boy, died at birth in 1902.
Amazingly, all of Grandpa’s other siblings lived into adulthood. For every 1,000 babies born in the 1800s in the U.S., over 46 percent didn’t make it to their fifth birthdays. That’s a heartbreaking statistic.