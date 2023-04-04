Recently, I was scammed out of $1,500 and felt like a complete moron. Others who have also been scammed began sharing their own “scammed stories” with me. After listening to those commiserating tales, my embarrassment level of 12 dropped to 10.
I know I shouldn't be surprised by those little serendipitous moments God occasionally blesses me with, but I always am. Here's one of those moments:
The day after my scamming incident, I “just happened” to spot a November 2020 Reader's Digest in our bathroom. Some of that magazine's articles were listed on the cover. One particular story title grabbed my attention. In large, bold print were the words, “Scammers Got My Mom.”
One man's mother initially lost about $11,000 to a clever scammer, i.e. despicable human being. Happily, her son was eventually able to recoup about $10,000 after literally spending months in the process. That's a rare outcome.
The son also mentioned he was trying to restore his mother's dignity as well. Week after week, she kept repeating, “That was so stupid. I can't believe I did this.”
Fascinatingly, much of that woman's story mirrored my own, including the scammer taking funds out of her savings account and putting it somewhere else. After reading that 10 -page article, my embarrassment level dropped to two.
To me, the most meaningful portion of that article was this: “[My mom] assumed a scam is something aimed at the gullible, something to 'fall for' rather than a crime with a victim and a perpetrator.”
“She didn't 'fall for it,'” a private investigator told the son. “She was manipulated.”
One of the ramifications of my manipulation was that my computer was completely compromised.
Once some Geek Squad members got “the bad stuff” off my computer's hard drive, its entire desktop was a mess.
Almost everything I had saved in folders were out of their folders. I counted 275 icons on the desktop, with dozens more stacked in a corner of my computer's screen. It took me days to reorganize that chaotic conglomeration.
This entire experience led me to conceive a dastardly kidnap plot, so I would have my very own Geek Squad member to make me a computer genius. My victim would be Jakob—a tall, handsome and single young man. Of course, I'm kidnapping him for his computer expertise since I'm a happily married woman.
My plan is to keep Jakob in a small, locked closet in my upstairs office. Whenever I have a computer problem, I'll let him out to fix it. I'll feed him, of course, sliding the food under the closet door.
Since I'm a “good” person, I'll even give him a sleeping bag, pillow and small flashlight. I'll also let him walk around my office for a few minutes now and then to get some exercise and breathe some fresh air through an open window.
Now, all I have to do is figure out how to get him out of the store, into my car's trunk and into my office without being detected. That may present a few problems.