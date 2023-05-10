Recently, the floor in my upstairs office started to shake. What’s going on? I thought.
Immediately, my mind flashed back to when I was a reporter for the Janesville Daily Gazette in the late 1960s. The editorial office was still upstairs in the old building, with my desk next to a large window facing the street.
Suddenly, I felt the entire room shudder. Initially, I thought a very large truck (or train) had rumbled past our building. Then the thought of an earthquake rumbled through my brain. Silly me.
We have tornadoes in Wisconsin, not earthquakes.
I lifted my eyes from my typewriter (no computers back then) and peeked at my fellow employees.
Everyone was peeking at everyone else. Finally, someone got the nerve to speak up. “Did any of you just feel that?”
My office mates were as puzzled as I was. Maybe I’m not losing my marbles after all, I thought.
They had felt “something,” too.
I later learned that an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit south central Illinois in November of 1968. Back then, it was “the strongest central U.S. earthquake of the 20th century.”
News accounts reported that tremors were felt in southern Wisconsin, stretching from La Crosse, to Portage, to Port Washington.
Because of that historic weather event, I now know that Wisconsin earthquakes are a possibility.
Was that what happened in my office recently?
Then, another strange thing happened about two minutes after I first felt my office floor shake. I received a text on my iPhone succinctly stating, “The U.S. Weather Service just announced that hell has frozen over.”
In an instant, I knew exactly what was happening. I ran out of my office and flew down the stairs into our first-floor bedroom. There was my hubby, Frederick Gilbert Wuerthele, sorting through his dresser drawers and bedroom closet, deciding what clothes to keep and which ones to throw away.
I rubbed my eyes in disbelief. The Otsego (Michigan) Post Prom T-shirt, the one he wore while chaperoning that event in 1991, was on a throwaway pile. It was 32 years old. A fundraising T-shirt for that city’s basketball tournament foundation was also in that pile. However, it was newer, only 28 years old.
I’m a Packer fan, so I shed no tears when I discovered Fred had also tossed a 1998 Denver Broncos Super Bowl XXXII Champion sweatshirt. (Denver defeated Green Bay 31 to 24.) Fred’s a Detroit Lions fan and received that sweatshirt as a sarcastic gift from a brother living in Colorado.
Obviously, my husband isn’t a clothes horse, but I’m not even a clothes donkey.
When my kids were younger, they would rummage through my bedroom closet every October, searching for potential Halloween costumes. One year, they totally ignored my precious Nehru jacket, which was popular in the U.S. in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
I, too, have bushels of outdated clothes. One of these days, I might actually sort them and cause hell to freeze over a second time. But don’t hold your breath.