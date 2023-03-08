I'm not what you would call an “animal person,” but my first husband was.
Dennis Lippincott spent some of his early years on a farm in Minnesota. His family owned horses as well as other animals. Denny, himself, had a pet parakeet named “Diamond,” that would perch on his finger and drink water from the kitchen faucet.
With kudos to author James Herriot, our house was eventually filled with “all creatures great and small” after I married Denny.
While living in Minnesota, we raised a few goldfish. Our daughter, Jennifer, had a pet salamander which often escaped while she was playing with it. One day, we couldn't find it anywhere and assumed it was dead. The following spring, “Sally the Salamander” emerged from our cold, damp and now insect-free basement, fit as a fiddle.
We also “owned” a stray cat, until a car killed it.
After arriving in Iowa, the dogs started coming. Denny came home one day with a Pomeranian puppy poking its head out of his flight jacket. It was as cute as a button and as dumb as a doorknob. Sadly, we failed at house-training “Dinky” and eventually had to return him.
While still in Iowa, our toddler son tried to take our goldfish “for a walk” one day. I gently took that flailing fish out of Jay's hands and put it back into its fishbowl. I then spent 15 minutes trying to explain to him why you can't walk a fish like a dog.
Returning to Wisconsin in 1979, our house slowly became a zoo as I ended up surrendering to the inevitable.
One day, Denny brought home a dachshund. Once again, a dog was piddling throughout our house. “Dutches” soon departed, but we weren't dogless for long.
Denny brought home an adorable black Lab and terrier mix puppy named “Caesar.” He wanted a hunting dog, but Caesar never grew large enough to fit a duck in its mouth. However, he was easily house-trained and bright, and lived with us for many years. (Like my husband.)
Millions of gerbils invaded us when the two females Denny bought home turned out to be a “she” and a “he.” We also acquired tropical fish, some hamsters, and even a snake.
One day, Denny asked me to buy some chicken feed on my way home from work. (I didn't ask why.) It turned out the Easter chicks at Lincoln school needed homes. My father, who raised ducks and chickens in Milton, ended up parenting “Pudding.”
After Denny died, the kids eventually “adopted” a stray kitten on two different stormy nights. Each pitiful feline “just happened” to end up soaking wet outside our patio door. (I wasn't surprised to later learn my kids had “planted” both of them.)
At one point, Jen briefly babysat a ferret in our basement. That animal emitted an abhorrent, ghastly and vile odor. In other words, it stunk to high heaven.
Our house is now an animal-free zone, if you don't count the stray dogs and cats, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, skunks, deer and turkeys we've spotted in our in-town yard.