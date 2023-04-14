During the Easter sermon at church this past weekend, my pastor made an interesting aside. He mentioned that he loved white chocolate (I don’t want to embarrass Pastor Drew Super, so I’ll simply refer to him as “Preacher DS” from here on.
I thoroughly enjoy his sermons, but it was difficult to keep my elderly brain from drifting back to his “chocolate comment.”
I fancied myself a chocolate connoisseur from birth. For better or worse, I eventually became a dark chocolate snob.
I have absolutely no use for white chocolate or even milk chocolate. Those confectionary products can’t hold a candle to dark chocolate. Some people prefer them, but in my humble opinion both have little intrinsic value, especially healthwise.
Dark chocolate’s basic ingredients are cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar and no milk. Dark chocolate with a 70% or higher level of cocoa is a powerful source source of antioxidants that fight off free radicals, which can damage cells, causing illness and aging. It can also improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.
In addition, dark chocolate raises HDL levels while lowering LDL levels. It may reduce the risk of heart disease, protect the skin from the sun, improve brain function, and help reduce inflammation.
The high percentage of cocoa in dark chocolate raises the number of flavonoids in our bodies, the same beneficial bioactive compounds that exist in red wine and green tea.
Dark chocolate is brimming with beneficial minerals, including iron, which helps to carry oxygen in the blood and supports a healthy immune system. Dark chocolate even acts like a natural antacid, helping to reduce the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease.
Since it’s a low-glycemic food and doesn’t produce a sudden spike in blood sugar, even people with Type 2 diabetes can consumed 85% dark chocolate.
Milk chocolate and white chocolate have their fans, of course. These “confections” have some health benefits of their own, but much fewer than dark chocolate.
Over the years, I’ve tried to avoid caffeine for health reasons. However, since dark chocolate generally contains “significantly less” caffeine than coffee or tea, I’ve maintained my lifelong love affair with dark chocolate.
When that Easter service ended, I confronted Preacher DS about his love of white chocolate. I pointed out the health benefits of dark chocolate and questioned his commitment to that “other” confectionary. Suddenly, our intriguing theological discussion took an unexpected turn.
“Is white chocolate even chocolate?” Pastor DS inquired.
“I’ll look into that,” I said.
After diligently researching this crucial matter, the answer is, “Technically, no.”
White “chocolate” consistes of sugar, millk and cocoa butter but not cocoa solids. Actually, it’s not even white. Because of the cocoa butter, it’s a pale yellow or ivory color. One chocolate expert noted, “in a nutshell, white chocolate has an identity crisis.”
Preacher DS knows his Bible backward and forward. That’s why I was more than a little disappointed that he wasn’t aware of God’s 11th Commandment: Those shalt not eat white chocolate or milk chocolate.”