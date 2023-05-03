I’ve been a writer most of my life and especially love the ways words can inform and entertain. I enjoy reading idioms, such as “once in a blue moon” or “through thick and thin,” but I find the origins of well-known phrases particularly fascinating. Here are just a few:

Cat got your tongue refers to people who stay silent when others expect them to speak. There are two possible origins: The English Navy used a painful “Cat-o’-nine-tails” whip for flogging, often rendering the “recipients” speechless for hours.