I’ve been a writer most of my life and especially love the ways words can inform and entertain. I enjoy reading idioms, such as “once in a blue moon” or “through thick and thin,” but I find the origins of well-known phrases particularly fascinating. Here are just a few:
Cat got your tongue refers to people who stay silent when others expect them to speak. There are two possible origins: The English Navy used a painful “Cat-o’-nine-tails” whip for flogging, often rendering the “recipients” speechless for hours.
Another theory is that it came from ancient Egypt, where liars had their tongues cut out and fed to cats. An important person, such as the president of a company, is sometimes called a big wig. This term dates to the 18th century when the most influential political figures would wear the biggest wigs.
People who are caught red-handed have had their illegal activities discovered. This phrase grewmout of an old English law that made it illegal to butcher a stolen animal. However, to be convicted, the thieves had to be caught with the animal’s blood still on their hands.
To butter up people means to impress them with flattery. In ancient India, this was a customary religious act. Devout individuals threw balls of butter at the statues of their gods to seek favor and forgiveness. (Would oleomargarine have been as effective?)
Yet another common phrase is, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. In other words, don’t get rid of valuable items along with unnecessary ones. In the early 1500s, people bathed only once a year. Worse yet, they took baths in the same water without changing it. (Gross!)
Adult males bathed first, then the females, and then the children. Unfortunately, the babies bathed last. That meant all those poor mothers had to be especially alert, ensuring that their infants weren’t tossed out with all that dirty water.
If you give a cold shoulder to people, it means you’re being unwelcoming or antisocial toward them. This phrase supposedly originated in medieval England. It refers to the custom of giving a guest a cold piece of meat from the shoulder of a lamb, pig, or steer when the host decided it was time for that guest to leave. It was a polite way of saying, “You should leave, right now!”
The phrase, kick the bucket, is one of the many euphemisms for dying. Slaughterhouse workers would place buckets under cows as they were “dispatched.” Sometimes, cows would kick and accidentally spill those blood-filled buckets as workers hoisted them for slaughter.
Put a sock in it means to be quiet and stop talking. During the late 19th century, gramophones were popular. Their large, flared horns helped to transmit the sound, but there wasn’t a way to lower the volume back then. That could only be done by literally stuffing socks into the horns.
As you can imagine, I’ve been the recipient (victim?) of many sock-stuffing forays over the years. Sadly, I’ve occasionally suffered from cottonmouth. However, I’m proud to announce that I remain as loud, loquacious, and verbose as ever.