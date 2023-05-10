A unanimous voice vote by the Wisconsin Senate on a piece of legislation is a rare occurrence. But that’s what happened on April 19, when state senators approved a bill to undo a decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court regarding public records.

Senate Bill 117, sponsored by Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) and Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville), would allow a judge to decide whether a records requester is entitled to attorney fees regardless of when a stalled request for public documents is finally fulfilled.