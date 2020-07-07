When the temperature is 90 degrees, the humidity is 46% and a pandemic prevents people from gathering in droves for the traditional Independence Day parade, Milton makes lemonade.
Instead of setting out blankets to save their spots days before the big event, they decorated their homes and businesses with patriotic bunting and banners, they manicured their lawns, remembered to water their flowers and raised their flags.
Flags lined each side of Madison Avenue where the parade traveled many years before.
People, young and old, gathered in groups of various sizes outdoors. Some set up lawn chairs in the front yard. They painted lawn signs with “The Heart of Milton” theme. They honored veterans and essential workers. They loved Milton.
A school bus, the Glory Wagon, a band, military vehicles, classic cars, parade marshals Larry and Jane Clift, people running for office, and at least one motorcycle traveled the city. Vehicles that otherwise would have traveled Madison Avenue went through a predetermined community parade route established with a map and marked with signs that said “parade.”
Behind these vehicles moving through the city between 1 and 4 p.m. were people in vehicles out looking at the holiday decorations. They became part of the unofficial parade.
Some said it was confusing. That didn’t matter. We live in a confusing time and we made the most of it. Everyone started waving at everyone.
People in their vehicles enjoyed being in air conditioning. Others had their windows down.
The parade itself was long as we wanted to sit in our lawn chair.
The sun and the pandemic may have been beating down on Milton but the sun was shining. And we had lemonade.
