We made it through another month.
Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order from April 24 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26,.
On May 11, Evers announced retail stores could allow up to five customers while maintaining social distancing practices. Corner Closet owner Beth Marquardt told us she was so excited that she ran out of her house to the store in her pajamas.
On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order. Rock County then issued its own Safer at Home order, then terminated the order at 8 a.m. on May 21.
More and more restaurants including Parkview Cafe and Cafe 26 and others have been allowing customers to dine in. Hairstylists began cutting hair. Children started going to playgrounds.
On May 29 Rock County Heatlh Department reminded: The Safer At Home Order did not end because it’s now safe in the community. The virus has not changed and it is still spreading.
in Rock County.
All of us
need to adjust to a “new normal”, and the Rock County Reopening Plan outlines what that
might look like. Remember, we are all still safer at home
