The annual Milton Area Chamber of Commerce chicken BBQ in North Goodrich Park and Arts and Crafts on the Lawn at the Milton House would have been Sunday. For many it would have marked the beginning of summer’s end.
The Milton Courier you’re reading now would have had photos of the events on the front cover and on a page inside.
Without these events, we decided to turn our Milton roots. The caption on the front page asks: “Do you know who Joseph Goodrich is?”
Probably every one of us should have a photo of ourselves standing next to the new life-size cutouts of Joseph and Nancy Goodrich. It’s important to acknowledge there were others who came before us and paved the way. They had their struggles and their success and we benefitted from both.
Another question we can ask our neighbors and friends is how much do you know about Milton and Milton Junction history? Did you know there was a Milton Junction?
Did you know that women who were traveling would not have sat in the same room as the men unless they were with a man?
Do you know the secret of the Goodrich family?
Do you know the purpose of the Underground Railroad?
Those maybe are the easy questions.
Did you know there was a Milton Junction woman who bred Persian cats for coloration and entered them in cat club competitions? Yes, there was. Dr. Rachel Salisbury, a Milton College professor, was the first president of the Milton Historical Society and was instrumental in the resurgence of what today is known as the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Without Dr. Salisbury, smoke coloring might not exist in cats.
The Milton Historical Society has created a unique event so you can learn more about Salisbury.
Cats & Chronicles will be held 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St. Celebrate National Cat Day by spending an evening sipping wine, petting cats and kittens and listening to the dramatic life of Rachel Salisbury, as told in her own words through excerpts from her diaries. Tickets are $35 and include a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic option and an individual snack basket. The event will be held in the stable, rain or shine. Call the Milton House at (608) 868-7772 to purchase tickets.
The Milton House is working to create more reasons for us to visit. More items are being added to the gift shop and you don’t need to go on a tour to shop. Looking for a puzzle? Maybe the kids would be interested in learning what rock candy is or some giant shiny dominoes? Maybe you want to treat yourself.
For Christmas, the Milton House will be decking the halls and is looking for donations of gently used decorations.
The Milton House will continue to be open for tours in all winter and is looking for volunteer tour guides.
Find a way to involve yourself in Milton's history.
