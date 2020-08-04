In response to Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, there are people among us with their nose in the air. They are wearing a face covering (mask) but they are not covering their nose.
Why?
In a pandemic, we are wise to remember two things: our health is at risk and we must treat one another with extreme kindness.
On its website (cdc.gov), the CDC specifies masks should not be worn by children younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unable to remove a mask without assistance.
The CDC recognizes that in some situations, wearing a mask may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency or introduce significant safety concerns. In these situations, the CDC says adaptations and alternatives should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.
The mask order in the State of Wisconsin does not require people to carry documentation that says they have with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.
To every order, there are exceptions.
When someone wears a mask below their nose, we might also wonder:
Are they mouth breathers?
Are they doing what they are told but trying to find a way to not do what their told?
If we’re going to do this (and we’re being told to do this) and we do not have a medical exception, then let’s do this.
Under the emergency order that went into effect Aug. 1, Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement.
A frequently asked questions document from the State of Wisconsin addresses some of the common questions about face coverings:
Why are face coverings required?
Cloth face coverings (or face masks) are recommended by the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and healthcare professionals as an easy way to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. Rates of COVID-19 have significantly increased in Wisconsin as more people return to work and have more interactions in public. Wearing face coverings is the simplest way to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus without requiring people stay in their homes.
With nearly everyone wearing masks, we are creating a new culture.
Intentional or not, when you do not wear a mask, you are sending the message that it is acceptable to defy authority. Perhaps that is the message you want to convey and that is the example you want to set.
Children are watching. They are learning from us not only how to wear a mask but how to respond to authority.
When is wearing a face covering required?
You need to wear a face covering whenever you are indoors or in an enclosed space, other than a private residence, and other people are present in the same room or space. For example, you must wear a mask while you are shopping in a store or using a taxi.
When do I not need to wear a face covering?
You do not need to wear a face covering if:
• you are at a private residence;
• you are outside; or
• you are indoors and no one else is present.
You can also remove your face covering in the following situations:
• When you are eating or drinking.
• When you are communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and you cannot communicate while wearing a mask.
• While sleeping (firefighters sleeping at a fire station).
• While swimming or being on duty as a lifeguard.
• When you are giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical or theatrical presentation for an audience, as long as you have at least 6 feet between you and other individuals.
• When you are working if wearing a face covering poses a safety risk, as determined by government safety guidelines or regulations.
• When you need to temporarily remove your face covering to confirm your identify, such as entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution or when having to show that you match your identification card when buying alcohol.
• When engaging in activities where federal or state law or regulations prohibit wearing a face covering.
Do I need to wear a face covering when I exercise?
It depends on where you are exercising. You do not need to wear a face covering if you are exercising in a private residence or outdoors. For example, you do not need to wear a mask if you are riding your bike on a trail. But you do need to wear a face covering if you are exercising indoors or in an enclosed space and other people are present, such as a gym, a cycling studio, or hotel workout room.
Are face coverings required inside businesses and office spaces?
Yes, unless an exception applies.
Do I need to wear a face covering when in a car?
The only time you need to wear a face covering in your own car is if you’re traveling with people from another household. You have to wear a mask if you’re using a ride-share or on public transportation.
Can I wear a face shield instead of a face covering?
No. A face shield does not provide the same protections as a face covering. You are free to wear a face shield in addition to a face covering. But a face shield cannot be used in place of a face covering that would otherwise be required by this order.
How will the face covering order be enforced?
Local and state officials may enforce the order. Violating the order may result in a civil fine up to $200.
What do I do if I see someone not wearing a mask, even though they should be?
Nothing. Some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face covering difficult or dangerous.
As the FAQ says, “Just wear your mask and stay 6 feet away.”
For more information on wearing, cleaning and making face coverings, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/protect.htm.
