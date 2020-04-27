We haven’t talked enough about mental health.
There’s a lot going on right now and many of us have many concerns.
Quite a few of these concerns are addressed in the National Alliance on Mental Illness COVID-19 Resource and Information Guide at nami.org/covid-19-guide.
Just about anything you could want, it’s got in 21 organized pages.
The guide begins with general information on COVID-19 and throughout offers links to more information.
The online resource, whcih can be downloaded, has a large section about stress and anxiety because of COVID-19. NAMI describes how to stay informed, take action, maintain healthy social connections and find resources for support. Here’s a condensed version of NAMI’s response to “I’m having a lot of stress or anxiety because of COVID-19. What can i do?”
Be selective about how you consume news.
- Having some limits on your news consumption can help. Watching or listening to the same news constantly can increase stress. Reading can be an easier medium to control how much and what kind of information you’re absorbing.
- Set limits on when and for how long you consume news and information, including through social media. It may help you to choose a couple of 15-minute blocks each day when you will check news/social media and limit your news consumption to that time.
Follow healthy daily routines as much as possible. Your daily habits and routines can help you feel more in control of your own well-being.
Even simple actions can make a difference:
• Make your bed
• Get dressed
• Connect with loved ones
• Move your body
• Make time for breaks. If possible, take regular short breaks during work or between shifts. During these breaks, go outside and engage in physical activity if you can.
• Practice good hygiene, especially by cleaning your hands
• Prioritize sleep and practice. Here are some recommendations for getting good sleep. Getting enough regular sleep is critical for your immune system
• Eat nutritious food as much as possible, especially fruits and vegetables
Take care of yourself through exercise and movement,
If you’re staying home, you may be less physically active than usual. It’s important to keep movement as part of your daily life, whether it’s exercise or light movement like stretching and making sure you’re not sitting down too long.
Practice relaxing in the present moment.
Mindfulness is a way of practicing awareness that can reduce your stress. It involves focusing your attention on the present moment and accepting it without judgment. It may also help people manage some mental health symptoms.
Stay connected with others and maintain your social networks.
Physical distancing (also called social distancing) can change how you usually interact with people you care about. Doing this is essential to lessening the impact of COVID-19.
There are many ways you can build a feeling of connection, even if you can’t see people in person or go places you usually would:
• Make sure you have the phone numbers and emails of close friends and family
• Stay connected via phone, email, social media and video calls
• Offer to help others if you can
• Ask for help when you need it
• Share how you’re feeling with people you trust
• Regularly call, text or email with family and friends who may have more limited social contact—elderly people, those with disabilities, those who live alone, those who are quarantined or at high risk because of chronic health conditions
• If talking about COVID-19 is affecting your mental health, set boundaries with people about how much and when talk you about COVID-19. Balance this with other topics you’d usually discuss.
Do meaningful things with your free time.
When you can, do things that you enjoy and that help you relax.
• Read a book/listen to an audiobook. Many public libraries’ websites offer free audiobooks.
• Learn a new skill.
• Create art — draw, build something, etc.
• Journal or write.
• Play puzzles or games.
• Take an online course — various free online courses available
• Do tasks around your home. Organize, do crafts, garden, rearrange your living space.
• Cook something new with ingredients you have at home.
Find a mental health community.
Being in contact with people who can relate to your experiences can be helpful. It can help you learn information, find resources that suit you and feel supported by people who understand.
Connect to a spiritual or religious community.
Connecting with a spiritual or religious community can be helpful to find strength and consolation in times of distress, loss, grief and bereavement.
Other sections of the guide talk about smoking, working from home, leaving home to go to work, feeling lonely, feeling unsafe, not having health insurance, wondering how to get your medication, financial trouble, losing a loved one, homelessness, being concerned about a loved one in a detention center, adult children with mental illness.
Need immediate help?
If you or a loved one is in immediate danger calling 911 and talking with police may be necessary. It is important to notify the operator that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for police officers trained in crisis intervention or trained to assist people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.
Need Immediate Help In A Crisis
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 800-273-TALK (8255)
If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline connects you with a crisis center in the Lifeline network closest to your location. Your call will be answered by a trained crisis worker who will listen empathetically and without judgment. The crisis worker will work to ensure that you feel safe and help identify options and information about mental health services in your area. Your call is confidential and free.
Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
