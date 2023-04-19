While starkly different in most details, competing plans to overhaul Wisconsin’s income tax code offered by Gov. Tony Evers and State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu share one common thread: they would sharply change how the state taxes its highest earners.

The dueling proposals also reflect different philosophies about how to bolster Wisconsin’s competitiveness with other states in measures of economic strength and quality of life.

This information is a service of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. Learn more at wispolicyforum.org.