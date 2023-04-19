In Wisconsin, Healthcare Decisions Week is April 16 to 23, which highlights the importance of having a Power of Attorney (POA) for Health Care.

With this legal document, you spell out who can make health care decisions for you if you are too sick or disabled to make those decisions for yourself.

Jill Lendu Johnson, MBA, Esq., owner of J. Johnson Law Group L.L.C., specializes in estate planning, probate, and labor law. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Lawyer Referral and Information Service, which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org.