Milton Food Pantry’s Christmas distribution, on Dec. 19, ran extremely smoothly this year. It was different this year. Clients “drove through” to pick up their Piggly Wiggly gift cards and Target gift cards (if they had children 18 and younger, for presents). They also received a bag of Christmas candy and tins of shortbread cookies in their brightly colored cinch bags. We may continue executing our distribution this way in the future.
We would like to thank all the community members, families, clubs/organizations, Milton schools and businesses for their generous donations of money and food. We are thankful to be a pantry that is so well supported by our community.
Kyla Wilson, Milton Community Action Food Pantry co-chair
