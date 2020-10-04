Vote Vruwink
I am writing this letter to urge people to cast your vote for Don Vruwink for the 43rd district. I am a Republican but having worked with Don on several issues while we both served the City of Milton on the city council. No one works harder for the people he serves than Don Vruwink. I have contacted Don on a few issues and always have gotten a rapid response. We may not always agree but we are able to share each others concerns and still be friends. We need to keep Don Vruwink serving the 43rd district because we need proven honest leaders like Don who care about the people and not about the politics. I ask everyone to put party aside and vote for the best candidate for the job and Don Vruwink is that man.
Tom Chesmore, Milton
Learn more about BTC's Public Safety & Transportation Center project
This November, voters from Rock and Green counties will vote on a referendum for Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) to build a comprehensive training center to serve local public safety & transportation students and community partners. This training center will serve students in nine BTC programs including fire safety, law enforcement and emergency medical services. Additionally, the Public Safety & Transportation Center (PSTC) would make it possible for the Milton Police Department to receive valuable ongoing training within our own county.
The plan for the proposed PSTC features comprehensive facilities and apparatus needed for specialized public safety training including a high-speed driving track, fire tower and scenario–based, hands–on training facilities for first responders, fire, and law enforcement. Many of these training options are not currently available in our area, requiring us to travel outside of the area to receive both basic and advanced instruction that is crucial to performing our duties.
I encourage you to learn more about Blackhawk Technical College’s Public Safety & Transportation Center project that will be on the November 3, 2020 ballot. I know that this is not the only referendum on this ballot and voters are very concerned about increased taxes. Taxpayer support for BTC is already a part of your property tax bill and you may be concerned with how much more that line will increase. It's important for you to know that due to the wide geographic area served by Blackhawk Technical College, the real tax impact of this project is spread over a large number of property owners. The estimated cost to your tax bill for this project will be a $3 increase per $100,000 of property value. This increase will last approximately 2 years before it is rolled back to current levels. You read that correctly: only $3 additional per $100,000 per year for just two years. For about the cost of a single specialty coffee or a fast food meal added to your annual tax bill, you can have a tremendous positive impact on our area public safety departments. The real financial impact of this project for individual property owners could not be included in the language of the referendum question itself. It is important that you know the true reality of this impact before you vote.
Please visit www.blackhawk.edu/referendum2020 for more information on the project that will ultimately help the Milton Police Department be better equipped to serve you – our community-minded Milton area voters. Thank you for voting and making your voices heard!
Scott E. Marquardt
Milton Police Department Chief of Police
