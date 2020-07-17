The residents of Rock County have a choice to make on August 11th. The Partisan Primary has a race for the position of Rock County Clerk. I am writing this to ask your support for Incumbent County Clerk, Lisa Tollefson.
When I served as the City Clerk in Milton, I met Lisa Tollefson at a training hosted by the County Clerk. Lisa had just become the Town of Harmony Clerk and was attending the meeting to learn all she could about her position. Over the course of time, I had the pleasure of teaching Lisa Tollefson about elections. She was a sponge, taking in all the information and making sure her community and elections were following all statutory requirements. Lisa then went on to attend UW Green Bay Clerk Institute where she garnered even more information on her role as Municipal Clerk.
I would like to believe that my love for elections bled over to Lisa and she pursued her passion of working with elections when she ran for County Clerk four years ago. It has been several years since I have been in a class together with Lisa, but I know she is still educating herself on elections and all other aspects of serving as your County Clerk.
In March of 2020 when COVID-19 turned our world upside down, all County Clerks and Municipal Clerks had to “think” outside the box to protect the integrity of the elections in Wisconsin. Rock County was in excellent hands with Lisa in the County Clerks office. Her dedication to her position is admirable.
I ask you the voters to re-elect Lisa Tollefson to continue serving as your County Clerk. The residents and voters of Rock County are in the best hands with Lisa in office. She is a dedicated Clerk and a person of highest integrity. Please vote for Lisa Tollefson – Rock County Clerk.
Sincerely,
Nancy J. Zastrow
Clerk/Treasurer – Town of Ixonia
Past President of Wisconsin Municipal Clerk Assoc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.