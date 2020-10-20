It's election season once more when some people distort and/or downright lie about a person's voting record. Don Vruwink, 43rd Assembly District was in favor of Gov. Evers' budget proposal to accept $1.65 BILLION in Federal Medicaid funding, which would have provided health insurance to thousands of uninsured Wisconsin residents. The Republicans who control the Legislature removed that from the budget bill, and that is one of the reasons Don voted against the budget. The Republicans have been refusing to accept Affordable Care Act funding since 2014, meaning other states are getting our money. People need to stop twisting the facts. I support legislators who fight for our fair share of funding and that's why I'm voting to re-elect Don Vruwink.

Bruce Penny

Milton

Load comments