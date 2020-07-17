Rock County Board of Canvass members, Larry Holterman and David Vaughn, urge you to vote for Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson on Aug. 11.
Tollefson served as the Harmony Town Clerk for six years before becoming Rock County Clerk, gaining an important base of knowledge about election laws and procedures. As Rock County Clerk, Tollefson has expanded on that knowledge base and we consider her an expert. After each election, the Board of Canvass meets to review and certify the election results. We have been impressed with Tollefson’s knowledge and attention to detail.
We have also been involved in three election recounts with Tollefson where she has been a tremendous resource and leader. Many election workers as well as observers during the recounts commented on her knowledge and organizational skills. Tollefson was open, thorough, and professional. Without Tollefson’s knowledge and skills the recounts could have been chaos.
The value of Tollefson's election knowledge and organizational skills cannot be overstated. Tollefson has helped the Election Commission develop training and has done a superior job training thousands of election officials as a state certified election trainer.
Tollefson is respected by and relied upon by the Board of Canvass and Chief Election Inspectors throughout Rock County. Lisa Tollefson’s leadership, knowledge and experience are vital to the smooth running of elections and we urge you to vote for her on August 11.
Thank you,
Larry Holterman
David Vaughn
