Three months ago, our school system – along with most of society – was dealt a serious blow. One result was that instruction and learning time dramatically shortened. Students spent a fraction of the time on school work compared to when they were attending classes. The conclusion of the school year now transitions into three more months, which will be without any schoolwork. The habit of learning will be rusty at best, but in all probability, lost by the majority of students.
If we have some normalcy come September, the students at Milton High School face intensive, immersive, and longer classes every day – compressing an 18 week semester into just 12 weeks. Additionally this untried daily schedule may need to be compromised to accommodate social distancing.
Our teachers are now expected to shift gears once again. They will also be forced to work with students who have not been in a 42 minute class, let alone 68 minutes, for six months. Is it best practices to launch this new calendar schedule on the heels of what we are currently experiencing? I believe it is going to take some time to bring the daily habits of learning back to the levels they were in March. A twelve week trimester gives our teachers and students no time to work on the soft skills of education and get back to the business of learning.
If school does not reopen in the classroom, I believe the transition to trimester block scheduling will be even worse. How do you increase expectations for coursework from what students were asked to complete when there’s been no changes to their unstructured at-home learning environment? Every day in the trimester schedule is worth a day-and-a-half of our current curricula. Teachers who have not taught extended classes must figure out how much to assign each day?
I reluctantly accept that the trimester is going to be what our high school will try at some point. As a concerned parent, I am asking that our district postpone this change until the emotional and mental acuity of students and staff are back on a stable footing where the majority will benefit from the change.
As for refiguring classes and schedules – If we can move forward with on-line learning within two days of the suspension of in-person instruction, I am very confident that our School District has the wherewithal to make that happen as well.
Kurt Saterbak, Janesville
