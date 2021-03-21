I was very impressed not only by Leslie Hubert’s thoughtful and common sense responses to the questions presented to her during the Milton school board candidates forum on March 18, but also in her grasp of the issues facing the school district, its students and the community members. I feel Leslie will represent the district well and will work toward sound and beneficial solutions. Please support Leslie on April 6.
Sheila Williams, Janesville
