As a long-time member of the Milton Food Pantry Board of Directors, it has been very gratifying, but not surprising, to see the community-wide support for our efforts. As an all-volunteer organization, we have been able to grow and thrive as we have tried to meet the needs of our Milton School District service area. From our Board of Directors, Food Pantry Board and our many support volunteers, as well as a long list of financial and food donation support from our business community, citizens, churches, school groups, civic groups, clubs, etc., we have done well!
Recently, the pandemic has cast a shadow over all of our lives and will impact us for months, if not years.
So it is with the Food Pantry. For obvious reasons, we temporarily suspended normal operations and are gradually reopening. In the interim, we have been issuing food cards through Piggly Wiggly. For many years Jason Cowley, his family and their staff have been very supportive. Recently, their efforts as well as strong support from the community has allowed us to continue to move forward. As usual, we will do all we can to meet the needs of those of those we serve.
In the not too distant future we hope to re-open our operation with appropriate adjustments.
Sincerely,
Jon Platts,
Milton Food Pantry
PO Box 171
Milton, WI 53563
"Our needs never end.”
