We are in the midst of a health and economic crisis. Given the state we find ourselves in at this time, it is imperative to have a representative serving the 43rd Assembly District who understands the health care industry and how small businesses work. Beth Drew has experiences in both fields.
With the uncertainty of the future, I’m checking the box for Beth Drew as my next representative. Her real-world experience and the fact that she has successfully brought her business through the shutdown/pandemic crisis means that I can trust her to do the same in Madison.
She is someone who can be relied upon to do the work of the people. When so many were faced with the reality of no income due to the unemployment mess, we needed a leader to step up and demand a resolution to the problems at the state Department of Workforce Development. Sure, our current representative has helped a few families receive their overdue unemployment benefits, but what was needed was/is for a leader to step up and say “enough is enough.”
There were simple fixes that could have been made at DWD to prepare for this crisis and even after the fact. Yet, where was our representative in Madison? Either he didn’t understand what was happening, or he didn’t care.
We need to elect someone who understands business. Someone who will fight for the people when we can’t fight ourselves. Vote for a leader with more than just government experience. Vote Beth Drew for the 43rd Assembly seat.
Laura Conroy-Soprano Whitewater
Drew is a leader
As voters, we tend to hold our elected officials to a higher standard. There’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, it’s not a bad idea.
With this in mind, when looking at the two candidates for the 43{sup}rd{/sup} Assembly District, one person stands out more. Beth Drew has demonstrated strong moral character through a lifetime of service to her country and community. She is running a successful business that she was able to keep open during the pandemic shutdown, and she has created a thriving school for area children to learn and grow.
This election, this season in life is one of the most important of my lifetime. It’s never been more important to elect people to office who won’t just tow the party line, who will do what’s right even when no one else will, and someone who will work hard to represent the district in every way. Beth Drew is such a person.
I’ll be checking the box for Beth Drew on Nov. 3 because I want a representative who has a servant’s heart. Anyone can be a nice person or a good friend but it takes real character to lead. I don’t want just a “nice person” in Madison. I want a person who will do the hard work of leading and being present and transparent.
Beth Drew is a leader. Beth Drew is present. Beth Drew is transparent. Vote Beth Drew on Nov. 3 and you’ll get a representative who will listen, care and do.
Lisa Burnside
Janesville
Re-elect
candidate with experience
I heard a negative radio campaign ad today by Beth Drew against Representative Don Vruwink, that seemed like it was inaccurate, so I asked Representative Vruwink to clarify his positions.
The ad states that Representative Vruwink voted against increased funding for public schools, Medicaid expansion and broadband internet; positions he has always supported.
This ad, and a similar letter to the editor repeating these ideas, is a distortion of the truth. In fact, the funding cuts to these three items in Governor Evers’ original budget, is what prompted Representative Vruwink to vote against the budget
Representative Vruwink has always been an advocate for increased funding for public schools, Medicaid expansion and expanding broadband internet.
I personally know both candidates. Until now, I would have said I had respect for both of them, but Drew’s decision to go negative and distort the truth, is a disappointment to me.
She has every right to run for the office by stating her positions and contrasting how those positions might differ from those of her opponent, but running ads that distort the facts against her opponent, in an attempt to draw votes, is something I would not have expected from her.
Representative Vruwink has always favored compromise with the other side of the aisle, whenever he feels the result will benefit his constituents. He has never used any negative campaign ads.
I urge you to re-elect Representative Don Vruwink, the candidate with the experience and integrity the voters of this district deserve.
Dave Bendlin
Milton
Re-elect Vruwink
It’s election season once more when some people distort and/or downright lie about a person’s voting record. Don Vruwink, 43rd Assembly District was in favor of Gov. Evers’ budget proposal to accept $1.65 BILLION in Federal Medicaid funding, which would have provided health insurance to thousands of uninsured Wisconsin residents. The Republicans who control the Legislature removed that from the budget bill, and that is one of the reasons Don voted against the budget. The Republicans have been refusing to accept Affordable Care Act funding since 2014, meaning other states are getting our money. People need to stop twisting the facts. I support legislators who fight for our fair share of funding and that’s why I’m voting to re-elect Don Vruwink.
Bruce Penny
Milton
