I am a dairy farmer in Clark County in central Wisconsin. I have had the privilege of serving on the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 with state Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton and working with him on several other dairy issues.
Rep. Vruwink cares deeply for agriculture and has been a strong advocate for dairy farmers. He has also been a lawmaker who sets aside party politics to do what is best for our state.
As a member of the task force, I was always impressed and thankful for the time that Rep. Vruwink took to attend our group meetings and even sub-committee meetings. We had many opportunities to work on issues facing farms across our state. He was dedicated to the effort. It is refreshing to see lawmakers follow through with what they say they will do.
Agriculture is such an important part of Wisconsin. It drives the economy and sustains rural communities. Dairy alone generates nearly $50 billion annually in economic value for the state and is our flagship brand. Thank you, Rep. Vruwink, for working in a bipartisan way to ensure that the dairy community and all of Wisconsin agriculture remain strong.
Amy Penterman, Thorp
