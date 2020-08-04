Twenty percent of Milton School District students will be taking online classes. What a great idea! I think this may be the start of a trend.
Just think of the many advantages of staying home instead of going to school. No more traffic jams by parents dropping off the kids. No more having to endure a long bus ride, or walking to school in bad weather. Don’t like the lunch menu? You’re eating at home! Tired of washing dirty gym shorts? Just work out in your underwear. Don’t like gym? You wouldn’t have to do anything physical other than turning on the laptop, and no need for masks or social distancing. But the biggest advantage by far is no exposure to those deadly viruses, even though school age children are the least vulnerable among us. We should all be deathly afraid of something that has a less than 1% mortality rate, and over 90% of those infected have no symptoms at all. The students might miss their friends and have no social interaction with their peers, but who am I to tell parents how to raise their kids ? In fact, next time flu season comes around, we can do the whole pandemic thing over again, because it’s “safer at home.” Right?
There are quite a few universities that offer online degree programs. If online instruction works for elementary and high school, it could become permanent for all students. The tax savings would be enormous ! No need for expensive referendums, or even school buildings for that matter. Teachers could work from home. We could get the best teachers from around the world, and just like that, no more teacher shortage! Or better yet, just record their lectures and eliminate the teachers altogether. Tests can be graded by computer, and no more worries about class size or dealing with pesky unions.
Our taxes are based on the number of students attending class, and if they aren’t in class, we shouldn’t be charged. Since 20% of students won’t be in class, it’s only fair that taxpayers should get a 20% reduction in property taxes next year.
Or, you can send your children to school. After all, we are paying for it.
Glen Wentzloff
Milton
