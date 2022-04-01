Milton has four excellent candidates for common council. We are fortunate to have people so dedicated to wanting to give their time to continue to move Milton forward.
I spent four years on common council and am aware of the time commitment. One candidate, Annette Smith, has 36 years of experience, including private industry, information technology in the Milton School District and wrapping up her career as information technology director for the Department of Public Instruction.
Annette currently serves as president of the Milton Public Library Board of Trustees and is a member of Milton’s Parks & Recreation Committee. She is also on the Arrowhead Library Systems Board.
I had the pleasure of working with Annette when she worked for the Milton School District. I know she is an extremely hard worker and a good listener. She is also fiscally responsible. I saw that firsthand when she worked for the school district.
Every community is struggling for fire and emergency medical services personnel. I know that Smith supports the long-term needs of Milton’s fire and paramedic services, something we should all be concerned about.
In retirement, Annette would like to give more back to the Milton community by serving on the common council. She is one of four good candidates to consider.