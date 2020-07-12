On July 7 the Milton city council held a hearing to get public input on a proposal to allow backyard chickens. The meeting was held via Zoom, and I was one of a handful of people who spoke in favor of allowing households to keep up to four hens. I was surprised that there weren’t more people at the hearing, considering the amount of support I believe this ordinance has.
I understand the reasons people want to raise chickens, and in these days of uncertainty, the value of a daily supply of eggs can’t be underestimated. It’s also clear that a city which allows “urban chickens” appeals to millennial homeowners, and that the trend of people wanting a local, organic source for some of their own food is continuing to grow. It’s time for Milton to responsibly enact an ordinance that allows chickens.
A citizen opposed to the ordinance made a comment about smell, and someone wondered how the waste would be disposed of. We live in Milton township and have raised chickens off and on for 25 years. Our coop is about 50 feet from our home, and we currently have about 20 chickens. Last week in the 90+ degree weather, I was picking raspberries near the coop and there was no smell. Yes, a commercial operation would smell, but I can’t even picture four hens being a problem. Four hens would produce about 2.5 pounds of waste weekly, which city residents can place in the garbage receptacle, just like cat litter.
It would be best to have bird owners file a livestock premises registration with the state, and I’d recommend that Milton require this on the application, as Edgerton does, but it’s a simple one-page form and no fee. There is so little “downside” to allowing backyard chickens, and so much to be gained! I think it’s informative that in the two years after Janesville enacted their own “chicken law,” they issued 63 permits and had only one complaint.
Milton’s “chicken ordinance” narrowly passed the first reading, has had some revisions, and will again be brought to the common council, probably on Tuesday, July 21. There will not be another public hearing, but anyone who wants to speak during the public comment period can send an email to icushman@milton-wi.gov and let her know they would like to comment.
Joan Thompson
Town of Milton
