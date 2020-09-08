Beth Drew is a candidate for State Representative in the 43rd Assembly District. Her motto is Listen. Care. Do. There are many reasons for this motto. First of all, that is exactly WHO she is….one who listens, one who cares and one who does what needs to be done for whatever entity she is involved with. Secondly, Beth Drew has experience with this motto in her family, in her community, and as a leader and business owner. Beth is a mother and grandmother, she owns and runs a local child care, she is on the Town of Milton Board and the Fire Commission. Beth is a proven leader. And lastly, Beth is committed to taking her skills in listening, caring and doing to the state level to address the many issues our state faces today. From the pandemic, to schools, to the problems individual communities in her District are dealing with. Beth Drew as a State Representative will mean the 43rd Assembly District will see problems solved. We will see her working to improve our state with strong moral leadership. A vote for Beth Drew is a vote for progress. Listen. Care. Do. Vote Beth Drew on November 3!
Colleen Szerlong
Milton
