Both letters to the editor last week dealt with our Milton school board. One inferred things from national politics, the other focused on a recent action of the board. Both made me hopeful for the election of Leslie Hubert to our board.
She has the teaching of history and civics as solid background in her commitment to education. That same background is important if there is a more widespread push into our community from upper government of, particularly, the 1619 Project. And we need another board member that will examine more closely administrative proposals presented to the board, as documented by Mr. von Falkenstein's letter.
Gary Curler, Milton
