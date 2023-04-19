In the wake of liberal Janet Protasiewicz's double-digit percentage win over conservative Daniel Kelly comes a variety of predictions: Wisconsin will turn blue in a big way; Republicans won't win statewide

until they solve the abortion issue; and high-stakes judicial elections will be changed forever.

