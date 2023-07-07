Families enjoyed the fast-paced rides on Tuesday, using the breeze to cool off after the parade.
A mother helps her son “fish” for prizes at the carnival games.
A group of friends has fun on a ride where they get tossed and spun in the air high over the other rides.
A young girl enjoys the merry-go-round on the Fourth of July.
Fun carnival games with colorful prizes enticed visitors on the holiday. More photos on A6.
Two girls enjoy the amusement park rides in Schilberg Park on Tuesday.
