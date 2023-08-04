Incoming students went on a scavenger hunt for “High School 101” to discover spots around the school.
Students were encouraged to hunt for spots on the list out of order so they could learn how to navigate far-off areas of the school, like the auditorium or metals lab.
Students participate in a scavenger hunt that gave students an opportunity to work in groups to find answers to questions located around the building.
