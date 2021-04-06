Adams Publishing Group
The Milton High girls golf team got off to a successful start last Thursday.
The Red Hawks shot 155 on the par-30 Door Creek Golf Course Executive Course, good enough to beat Mount Horeb (170) and Monona Grove (193) in a triangular to open the alternate fall season.
“You can get down in regards to all the things COVID has changed, but it’s kind of a good opportunity,” Milton co-head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “Obviously, we wish we could have played in the fall with a lot of the schools that were able to play, but it’s kind of good for them to get the opportunity to get out here and play again. I think a lot of these kids were looking for opportunities to do things and they were kind of getting a little stir-crazy and what not, so I think they’re all just excited to be out here playing.
“Obviously, we all hope the weather gets a little better, but as of right now I think we’re all just happy to be back. Some of these girls haven’t played a whole lot and are a little nervous, but we’ll get through it ... and it should be a pretty good season for us.”
Senior Reagan Moisson tied for medalist honors by shooting a 5-over 35.
Milton played with just four varsity players with some competitors—including sophomore Hannah Dunk—out due to spring break.
“Reagan has had some really solid qualifying numbers, and I hope it’s going to push Hannah to score a little bit lower, too,” Farnsworth said. “Those two should be competitive all year and shoot some really good scores for us, so I’m excited to kind of watch them.”
Molly Jaeggi, who will likely play the No. 3 spot when Dunk returns, shot 36 to finish right behind the medalists.
“She’s made really huge improvement,” Farnsworth said of Jaeggi. “She’s very, very solid for us, and we’re hoping we find a couple more girls that can kind of bump down on their averages a little bit and get those scores a little lower for us.
“We have a really bright future and our team looks like we could be really successful.”
The season will run a little less than two months. The WIAA announced an alternate fall state tournament will be May 17 and 18 and a site to be determined. There were 38 programs statewide the declared for the alternate fall season.
“Hopefully we’re playing our best golf by the time that comes around and we can go from there,” Farnsworth said. “Hopefully we make a nice, fun postseason run. But for now, we’re just happy to be out here to golf and get back into the swing of things.”
MONONA GROVE TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Milton 155, Mount Horeb 170, Monona Grove 193.
Co-medalists: Lombardo, MH, and Moisson, Mil, 35.
Milton: Moisson 35, Jaegge 36, Kronberg 41, Vidruk 43.
Mount Horeb: Lombardo 35, Wallace 43, Dobereiner 44, Mahoney 48.
Monona Grove: Westbers 46, Hayes 48, Powers 49, Fisher 50. At Door Creek GC, Cottage Grove, par 30.
