High school boys soccer players typically start their practices during muggy late-summer nights in Wisconsin.
This year is anything but typical.
As the Milton High program was getting set to kick off its season on Tuesday night in Monroe, Red Hawks head coach Ryan Wagner could not help but note the major differences.
“It’s been a little goofy, but we did some open gyms over the winter, and the kids are all pretty acclimated with wearing face masks and whatnot,” Wagner said. “Wearing them outside is interesting, but those are the rules. Right now it’s not so bad, but I get a little worried come May and if we get an 80-degree day.
“Other than that, it seems like a fairly normal season outside of being at a different time. The guys are used to nice summer weather when they start out, and it’s been cool and wet and muddy.”
The Red Hawks are also set to blitz their way through the alternate fall season that was set up for programs who saw their typical fall seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milton has 13 regular-season matches on the schedule between March 30 and April 30 before a WIAA tournament series takes place starting in early May.
“May 4 and 6 is regionals, so we’re cramming a lot of games into one month,” Wagner said. “Our new athletic director, Jeff Spiwak, knew the schools that were playing and was able to fill us out. Once we get going, it’s basically Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday three weeks in a row. It means guys will get a lot of playing time.”
Among those returning and looking forward to their final season are a handful of seniors.
“Bryce Eckert is back, and he was a captain last year as a junior. We’re looking to him to lead our defense again, him and senior Wyatt Frison,” Wagner said. “Eli Hammer is another senior returner who plays defense, as well.
“And our two forwards, our leading scorer from last year--Aidan Conger--will be back, and Mason Vilbrandt.”
Wagner also said the Red Hawks will lean on a strong junior class that includes Connor Opdahl, Gavin Clarquist and Joey Leverenz, among others. Sophomore Deegan Riley is also back after playing solid minutes as a freshman.
The goalkeeper situation is a bit in flux to open the year, and the Red Hawks may look to Conger to return to the back line until a permanent situation is worked out.
“Aiden used to play keeper and switched to field his junior year last year. He wanted to try it and wound up being our leading goal-scorer,” Wagner said. “So he’ll play a little keeper (to start the season).”
Wagner said his players were already excited simply to get back on the pitch.
When they found out the WIAA would hold an alternate fall tournament series, including a state tournament, that excitement was magnified.
“We weren’t really sure when we started if there would be a tournament. But the WIAA came out and said we will,” Wagner said. “That really got them fired up, especially when they saw our sectional and it didn’t have some of the strong teams we normally see, like Elkhorn and Oregon. We should be competitive with our bracket, with Craig and Parker and Beloit and Beaver Dam.”
Tuesday’s match was not completed in time for this week’s print edition.
The Red Hawks also play at Evansville on Friday night and host Waunakee on Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in their home opener.
