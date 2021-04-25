The Red Hawk girls golf squad is rounding into form as it prepares for the WIAA Alternate Fall postseason.
Sophomore Hannah Dunk, playing in her first match of the season, fired a two-over-par 38 to lead Milton to a 174-230 win over Monona Grove at Oak Ridge Golf Course on April 20.
Dunk recorded birdies on the par-4 fifth and eighth holes and four pars.
“Hannah is a huge asset to our golf team,” head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “The girls look to her as a leader and she truly does a great job of accepting and succeeding in that specific role as a sophomore. The way she mentally and physically prepares herself to be successful on the golf course is tough to find.”
Senior Reagan Moisson used five pars to post a score of 41, while junior Molly Jaeggi shot a 45.
“Reagan and Molly continue to be the glue that holds our team together,” Farnsworth said. “Their consistency is huge for our golf team. Those two have been vital pieces of our continued success as a golf program year in and year out.
“Their dedication to continually improve their golf game on a yearly basis is something that can be overlooked at times, but the two of them never fail to amaze me with how much they improve every season. Knowing that we can count on the two of them in every event is huge. I am so proud of them.”
Junior Sara Kronberg rounded out Milton’s team score with a 50.
“Sara was forced into a new role this year and has responded very well to that,” Farnsworth said. “She has done a great job of continually improving, which has helped her become a consistent varsity golfer for our team. Sara does a really good job of keeping herself out of trouble and keeping the ball in play. ”
Freshman Bethany Vidruk posted a 59 in the fifth spot for the Red Hawks.
“Bethany has been a huge addition to our team this year,” Farnsworth said. “She was ready on day one and never batted an eye when she was called up to play on the varsity team on day one. The thing that is awesome about Bethany is that she never gets down and is always out there battling and trying to post the best score she can. She has no quit in her and that is amazing to have that kind of player on the team at such a young age.”
Overall, Farnsworth said he is impressed with where the team’s scores are so far this season.
“If you take everything we are dealing with into consideration - weather conditions, limited golfing over the long offseason, COVID changes - it is very impressive seeing some of the scores we are posting and I'm very proud of the girls for battling every day and prioritizing getting better on a daily basis,” Farnsworth said. “They are truly happy to be out here playing. I think everyone wishes that it was a normal season and they weren't coming off winter months without swinging the golf club much, but we are all pretty thankful that we have the opportunity to play again.”
The Red Hawks also traveled to Mount Horeb last Thursday and knocked off the Vikings 184-194. Dunk (38), Moisson (46), Jaeggi (46) and Kronberg (54) made up the team score, while Vidruk (55) competed in the fifth spot.
