The Milton High volleyball squad ran into arguably its toughest opponent of the alternate fall season last Thursday.
The Red Hawks, without starters and sisters Juliet Karlen and Jordan Karlen, struggled to keep up with DeForest as the visiting Norskies cruised to a 3-0 victory.
“Yes, the Karlens are great players and it’s difficult when we don’t have everyone,” head coach Kaitlin Lundeen said.
However, Lundeen was happy with the team’s effort and excited to see the team’s adaptability show through.
“One of the strengths of this team is its versatility, and players were able to step in and play in a tough match,” Lundeen said.
DeForest started out quick in the match, taking a 5-0 lead early in the first set. The Norskies’ lead grew to 14-4, forcing Lundeen to call a timeout.
Milton got no closer than an 11-point deficit in the first set, falling 25-11.
The second set started out similar to the first as DeForest jumped out to another 5-0 lead. The Red Hawks battled back thanks to a block kill from junior Grace Schnell, along with a pair of blocks and a kill from sophomore Tressa Shaw to keep the deficit at five points (14-9).
It was all DeForest from there as the Norskies finished the second set on an 8-0 run to win 25-11 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
A block from freshman Gwen Baker helped the Red Hawks earn the first point of the third set.
It was back-and-forth early before DeForest used a 6-0 run to take a 12-5 lead and force the Red Hawks to call another timeout.
Senior McKenna Bladl had a nice block late in the third set, but it was too late for the Red Hawks to make a comeback as DeForest won the set 25-13 and the match 3-0.
Milton scored three straight points just once in the match, but Lundeen was pleased with her shorthanded team’s effort.
“Despite the struggles and girls playing in new, different positions, they never stopped playing hard,” Lundeen said. “This really shows their heart. Skills are something that we can learn and train, but heart and desire to win are something that the girls bring every match.”
Lundeen pointed out a number of girls who stepped up in the match. Senior Emily Davis, who has some experience at setter, filled in well for Jordan Karlen, Lundeen added.
“She did a great job leading our offense with confidence,” Lundeen said. “McKenna Bladl and Tressa Shaw took aggressive and effective swings. Noelle Washkoviak passed consistently and played strong defense. Paige Emerson was really steady and consistent on serve receive for us tonight.”
Senior Nora Stuckey led the Red Hawks with four kills, while Davis had six assists. Baker had three blocks, Bladl had nine digs and Emerson and Baker each had an ace.
Red Hawks sweep Stoughton
Two nights earlier, on March 16, Milton had no trouble against Stoughton, sweeping the match by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
Stuckey delivered a taem-high seven kills against the Vikings. Jordan Karlen dished out 11 assists, and Juliet Karlen had 13 blocks. Davis served up six aces.
Milton was set to host Waunakee on Tuesday this week, but that match ended after The Courier’s press deadline. The Red Hawks are also slated to host Mount Horeb on Thursday.
DEFOREST 3, MILTON 0
DeForest 25 25 25
Milton 11 11 13
Milton leaders: Aces: Emily Davis 6. Kills: Nora Stuckey 4. Blocks: Gwen Baker 3. Aces: Baker and Paige Emerson, 1 each. Digs: McKenna Bladl 9.
MILTON 3, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton 20 15 20
Milton 25 25 25
Milton leaders: Aces—Emily Davis 6. Kills—Nora Stuckey 7. Assists—Jordan Karlen 11. Digs—Juliet Karlen 13. Blocks—Gwen Baker 2.
