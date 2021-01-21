Milton High’s wrestlers not only got their first taste of success this season last Wednesday night.
They also got their second.
The Red Hawks hosted DeForest and Monona Grove/McFarland in a triple dual meet for their second night of competition this winter.
Milton won both matches, taking down DeForest 51-17 and Monona Grove/McFarland 57-21.
Milton fell behind 6-0 through two matches against DeForest but lost just two other times the rest of the way.
The Red Hawks got pins from Luke Harrms (126 pounds), Hunter Kieliszewski (138), Justin Sanchez (152), Aeoden Sinclair (160) and Andrew Hoard (182). Parker Kersten earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision at 132 pounds.
Against Monona Grove/McFarland, Milton raced out to a 21-0 lead through four matches and cruised from there.
That early lead was bolstered by three forfeits before Harms fought to an 11-7 decision.
Kielieszewski earned another pin for the Red Hawks, who benefited from eight forfeits overall.
MILTON 51, DeFOREST 17
106 pounds: Ohrt, D, dec. Clark, 7-6. 113: Evans, D, dec. Rateike, 10-9. 126: Harms, M, pinned Crawford, 3:51. 138: Kieliszewski, M, pinned Barske, 0:23. 145: Kersten, M, dec. Larson, 4-3. 152: Sanchez, M, pinned McDowell, 2:32. 160: Sinclair, M, pinned Prellwitz, 0:40. 170: Hemauer, D, tfall Desormeau, 17-1. 182: Hoard, M, pinned Hahn, 1:10. 220: Barske, D, pinned Peters, 5:21. 120, 195, 285: M won forfeit. 132: Double forfeit.
MILTON 57, MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 21
126: Harms, M, dec. Denman, 11-7. 138: Kieliszewski, M, pinned Thao, 2:31. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned Sanchez, 3:44. 220: Switzer, MGM, dec. Peters, 5-2. 106, 113, 120, 145, 160, 170, 182, 195: Mil won forfeits. 132, 285: MGM won forfeits.
DeFOREST 48, MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 24
120: Evans, D, pinned Blake, 1:16. 126: Denman, MGM, won by pin, 1:20. 138: Barske, D, dec. Thao, 10-9. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned McDowell, 0:37. 220: Barske, D, dec. Switzer, 8-6, sudden victory. 106, 145, 160, 170, 182, 195: D won forfeits. 132, 285: MGM won forfeits. 113: Double forfeit.
