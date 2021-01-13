Milton’s girls basketball program knew it faced an uphill battle to begin the season.
The Red Hawks lost most of their starting lineup from a year ago and had a tough first week of their schedule that included Janesville Craig and DeForest.
The result was an 0-3 start, including a 73-52 loss to DeForest on Monday and a 66-37 loss to Craig on Friday.
Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said she is not letting her team focus solely on its record. She is pleased with the effort her players gave over the first three games.
“Going in, we knew our kids would be a little behind the eight ball, but I think we’ve continued to improve and play better basketball each game,” Skemp said. “We’ve made huge gains in a short amount of time, and the heart that the players are playing with has been great. I’m excited to see where we build from here.”
The Red Hawks saw a full-court-press defense for the first time this season against DeForest, and Skemp thought her players handled it well for the most part.
The Norskies pulled away late in the first half to lead by 13 points at the break.
Saige Radke led the Red Hawks (0-3) with 14 points, while Kelly Hanauska had 10.
“We hadn’t seen a press yet, and but we have played DeForest in previous years and struggled against their pressure,” Skemp said. “For our lack of experience, the girls handled the pressure well and worked hard to break it down.
“DeForest is a tough team, and we were right there with them until late in the first half.”
Against Craig, the Red Hawks fell behind by 23 points at halftime and could not recover.
Saige Radke scored eight points for Milton, while Ariana LaCoursier had seven.
Milton is scheduled to host Janesville Parker on Friday and Monroe on Saturday.
DEFOREST 73, MILTON 52
DeForest (73)—Rauls 1-3-5, Compe 3-0-6, Roth 6-0-14, M. Pickhardt 2-2-6, Kelliher 3-2-10, Szepigniel 1-0-2, Derlein 5-0-13, Schaeffer 1-3-5, Bartels 2-0-4, Oberg 3-0-6, Hahn 1-0-2. Totals: 28-10-73.
Milton (52)—Hanauska 2-6-10, Jaecks 1-0-2, Shaw 4-1-9, Quade 0-1-1, Radke 3-8-14, Kanable 3-3-9, Ferguson 2-0-6, LaCoursier 0-1-1. Totals: 15-20-52.
DeForest 44 29—73
Milton 31 21—52
3-point goals—D 7 (Derlein 3, Roth 2, Kelliher 2), M 2 (Ferguson 2). Free throws missed—D 6, M 8. Total fouls—D 23, M 19.
CRAIG 66, MILTON 37
Craig (66)—Campbell 3-1-9; Huml 7-0-16; Fieiras 5-2-12; Clark 2-0-4; Nicholson 7-7-21; Alderman 2-0-4. Totals: 26-10-66.
Milton (37)—Hanauska 1-1-3; Jaecks 2-2-6; Shaw 2-2-6; Quade 2-1-5; Radke 3-2-8; Kanable 0-1-1; Ferguson 0-1-1; LaCoursier 3-0-7. Totals: 13-10-37.
Janesville Craig 38 28—66
Milton 15 22—37
3-point goals—4 (Campbell 2, Huml 2), Milton 1 (LaCoursier). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Milton 7. Total fouls—Craig 17, Milton 13.
