Given the circumstances, Milton High boys soccer coach Ryan Wagner felt good about the first week of the alternate fall season.
The Red Hawks were still working to get their varsity roster up to full strength, but they went 1-0-1 in their first two matches of the season.
They cruised past Monroe, 10-0, in a season opener last Tuesday night. And they fended off a late charge from Evansville to earn a 1-1 draw on Friday night.
"We were a little shorthanded both games so to squeeze out a big victory against Monroe and a nice tie against Evansville, it was a good week," Wagner said. "We have some new guys to varsity and they saw a lot of minutes. I thought they all did a nice job and I think the Evansvilel game definitely gave them a taste of a varsity match."
Seven different players scored for Milton the first match of the season. Bryce Eckert, Mason Vilbrandt and Joey Leverenz all scored in the opening 10 minutes for a quick 3-0 lead.
It was 5-0 at halftime.
Vilbrandt and Leverenz also scored in the second half, and Gavin Clarquist had a pair of second-half tallies.
The Red Hawks ran into stiffer competition Friday at Evansville.
Eckert scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to give Milton the 1-0 halftime lead.
"Evansville had a very solid team; they definitely had some players you needed to watch out for," Wagner said. "I thought we took the first half and they took the second half. We just ran out of gas in the second half."
Evansville tied the match in the 66th minute but never gained the lead.
"When Evansville got their goal in about the 65th minute, they definitely got a pep in their step and we were definitely chasing," Wagner said. "We did, however, still create some chances and even had a few that could have won us the game.
"We finished the night without a healthy sub, so the guys had to really dig deep to hold onto the tie."
Wagner expected the competition to continue to get tougher this week. Milton was set to host Waunakee on Tuesday night in a game that did not end in time to be included in this week's Courier. And the Red Hawks play at Oregon on Thursday.
"The games have progressively gotten harder since the start, so this will be another good test to see where we are at," Wagner said. "I think when we have our full team and everyone is healthy we could surprise some teams."
MILTON 10, MONROE 0
Milton;5;5--10
Monroe;0;0--0
First Half
Mil--Bryce Eckert, 6. Mil--Mason Vilbrandt (Joey Leverenz), 8. Mil--Leverenz (Eckert), 9. Mil--Aidan Conger (Leverenz), 29. Mil--Carter Smith (Braden Borgerdin), 34.
Second Half
Mil--Gavin Clarquist (Deegan Riley), 51. Mil--Clarquist, 53. Mil--Vilbrandt (Connor Opdahl), 60. Mil--Leverenz (Opdahl), 77. Mil--Opdahl (Vilbrandt), 79.
MILTON 1, EVANSVILLE 1
Milton 1 0—1
Evansville 0 1—1
First Half
M—Bryce Eckert (penalty kick) 32:31.
Second Half
E—Jackson Stencel 65:78.
Saves—Mason Xiong (M) 13, Charlie Bisch (E) 14.
