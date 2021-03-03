Ireland Olstad went to Wisconsin Rapids looking to enjoy the state gymnastics meet—even if it looked different compared to “normal” years.
The junior for the Milton/Edgerton team accomplished that goal.
Olstad finished in 16th place on uneven bars and in floor exercise at the Division 1 state meet Saturday. She was 15th in the all-around.
“It felt a lot different than last year’s state (trip), but they tried their best to make it fun and it was still a good time,” said Olstad, who attends Edgerton High. “Everybody could only have four people come (watch), so the whole team couldn’t come. And the crowd was way smaller than it was last year, because Division 2 wasn’t there. It was still fun. But it wasn’t the same.”
Olstad scored 8.575 on uneven bars. The winners, Menomonee Falls/Germontown’s Miranda Knabe and Wilmot co-op’s Jadyn Pye, each scored 9.5.
Olstad earned and 8.825 on floor exercise. The winner, Annie Murphy of Wilmot co-op, had a score of 9.575.
Because she qualified for state in the all-around, Olstad also competed on balance beam and vault. Marks of 9.0 on beam and 8.2 on vault counted toward her all-around score of 34.600, but they did not count toward individual medal competition. Knabe took the all-around title with 37.75.
“I was pretty happy,” Olstad said. “I hoped to get some better scores and do a little better than I did. But that’s OK, I still had fun so it doesn’t matter.”
That was the sort of mentality Olstad and her Red Hawks teammates needed to have this season.
Like all of Milton’s winter sports athletes, their season was delayed at the start due to COVID-19 concerns. Then, when most Milton sports began in January, the gymnastics team was delayed further because construction at the school would not allow the team to practice in their usual gym.
Milton eventually practiced in Janesville and was able to compete in five dual meets before sectionals.
“I think with what we had to deal with this season—starting way later than we usually do and not being able to practice in our usual Milton gym—I think we pulled through pretty well,” Olstad said. “It was crazy. We weren’t in the normal gym, had people in and out, but I felt like we dealt with it pretty well.
“We just kind of had to take what we could get.”
Now Olstad will shift her focus to an offseason of club gymnastics and eventually to her senior year with Milton/Edgerton.
“Starting last summer, I started to do more club, so I was kind of prepared when high school season started,” Olstad said. “I’m hoping we have a more normal season next year—as normal as it can be. We’ll have a new gym at Milton, so that will be fun. And we’ve got some freshmen coming in, so I’m excited to see what will happen.”
