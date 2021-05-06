SEASON START
Buy Now

Jefferson Speedway will begin its 70th season this Saturday, May 8.

 File photo

JEFFERSON SPEEDWAY 2021 SCHEDULE

Sat. May 8 Season Opener (LM, HS, INT, BT, BO, LG)

Fri., May 14 Track Attack

Sat., May 15 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, BT, RW, BO)

Sat., May 22 Full Program (LM, SP INT, BT, RW, BO)

Sat., May 29 ARCA MWT Super Lates, LM Callout, HS (non-point), BT Spectacular

Sun., May 30 Tournament of Destruction

Sat., June 5 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, RW, BO, LG)

Sat., Jun 12 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, RW)

Fri., June 18 Track Attack

Sat., June 19 Full Program (LM, HS, BT, RW, BO, LG)

Sat., June 26 Kids Night (LM SP, HS, INT, BT, BO)

Sat., July 3 Special Program (LM, SP, HS, BT, LG)

Sun., July 4 Tournament of Destruction

Sat., July 10 Full Program (LM, SP HS, INT, BO, LG)

Fri., July 16 Track Attack

Sat., July 17 Tundra Super Lates, King of the Ol’ Cornfield, BT Spectacular, RW

Sat. July 24 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, RW, LG, Midwest Trucks)

Sat., July 31 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, BO)

Sat., Aug. 7 Tournament of Destruction

Sat., Aug. 14 Full Program (LM, HS, BT, RW, BO, LG)

Sat., Aug. 21 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, RW, BO)

Sat., Aug. 28 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, BT, BO, LG)

Sat., Sept. 4 Legends & Bandolero Championships (LM, SP, HS, RW, BO, LG)

Sun., Sept. 5 Tournament of Destruction

Sat., Sept. 11 Season Championships (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, RW)

Sept. 16-18 WI State Championships (All Divisions)

Oct. 22-24 Bracket Race

Sun., Oct. 31 Tournament of Destruction

Key: LM=Late Model; SP=Sportsman; HS=Hobby Stock; RW=Road Warrior; BT=Bandit; BO=Bandoleros; LG=Legends

Recommended for you

Load comments