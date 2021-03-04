Jeff Spiwak expected he would need to help make some groundbreaking decisions when he took over as Milton High’s athletics and activities director last July.
But he probably did not expect he would need to make ground-clearing decisions.
The month of February marked the end of a shortened winter sports season due to COVID-19. The coronavirus had previously led to the cancellation of fall sports, and because of that the WIAA introduced an “alternate fall” season. And so late February also marked the start of the transition into the alternate fall season.
For Spiwak, that meant making sure protocols and plans were in place for girls swimming, volleyball, football, girls tennis, cross country, boys soccer and girls golf. And because some of those sports take place outside, it meant taking some extraordinary measures.
“The past week’s thaw has been really good, and hopefully it continues,” Spiwak said. “But we also took some steps earlier. When we had that super deep freeze, we got out on our practice fields and plowed some of them. It was super cold, so the ground was frozen and we wouldn’t hurt the ground.
“We took like 26 inches of snow off two practice fields. And so now you can walk out there and see grass.
“It’s all about having a little foresight and planning and thinking outside the box.”
Such has been the case for Spiwak and ADs around the state for months.
A successful winter season
Saturday’s state gymnastics meet marked the official end to a topsy-turvy winter sports season in Milton.
It appeared the winter teams would start on time before Thanksgiving, but all sports were quickly put on hold once again before they began competitions due to COVID-19 precautions.
In December, the school board voted once again and decided to allow sports to return to competition in January.
Teams raced to fill their schedules with as many competitions as possible, and student-athletes and coaches got accustomed to pandemic protocols, including masks, distancing and fan restrictions.
Through it all, Spiwak said the winter season went about as well as it possible could go.
“We started games Jan. 2 and played about 135 games or events in about a seven-week period. It was a sprint,” Spiwak said. “But for us, I thought it was really successful. Our teams did well, we had some great individual performances.”
Some events were canceled or postponed due to COVID protocols, but that was the case for programs across the state.
“We had zero evidence of the spread of COVID-19 among our athletes within our teams,” Spiwak said. “We only had to shut one team down for 14 days, because of a positive, and that was because of an opposing team, not our team.
“From a COVID mitigation standpoint, it was really successful. And that was due to the hard work of coaches, kids and families.
“Once we got momentum going, it felt pretty smooth. You had to expect some of that (cancellations or postponements), because that’s the nature of the season. I’m sure we’ll see some more of that here in the alternate fall and spring, but that’s just the world we live in at the moment.”
Alternate fall begins
The girls swim alternate fall season began in late February with meets at Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
Volleyball practice began last week, with competitions set to start this week.
Football, girls tennis, cross country, boys soccer and girls golf will follow.
Spiwak said many of the main COVID protocols will remain in place for the alternate fall sports. But because many of them are outdoors, some protocols can be tweaked.
“The main foundation of our protocols will stay the same,” Spiwak said. “But it will depend on the facilities, and once we get outside, the capacities of those venues will play a huge role. We won’t necessarily be bound to just two home spectators (per player) anymore. That was a factor with our gym and just how small it was.
“So there will be some variances on the protocols just based on the facilities that we’re in.”
In terms of the main protocols, including masks, most student-athletes will already be familiar with those procedures either from playing winter sports or attending school.
“The kids won’t have that shock of having to wear a mask to play; we’re all accustomed to that now,” Spiwak said. “We’ve gone through the initial shock, and a lot of those practices are just standard and accepted at this point.”
Remaining grateful
Spiwak’s word of the 2020-21 school year is “grateful.”
And as sports move forward into the alternate fall and eventually the spring season, he reminds players and coaches to just be thankful they are getting opportunities that were often missing from life in the past year.
“We just have to be grateful for every opportunity, because those opportunities weren’t here a couple months ago,” Spiwak said. “The kids are excited to play, coaches are excited. Things are obviously different, but you just have to view that as a challenge.
“Just be grateful and make the best of it.”
The schedule
Girls swim—Practice started: Feb. 8. Competition started: Feb. 16. Potential tournament series: Sectionals April 3, state meet April 9 or 10.
Volleyball—Practice started: Feb. 21. Competition started: Tuesday. Potential tournament series: Week of April 12.
Football—Practice starts: March 8. Competition starts: March 24. Last date for competition: May 8.
Girls tennis—Practice starts: March 8. Competition starts: March 12. Potential tournament series: April 26-May 1.
Cross country—Practice starts: March 15. Competition starts: March 23. Potential culminating event: Week of May 3.
Boys soccer—Practice starts: March 22. Competition starts: March 30. Potential culminating event: Week of May 10.
Girls golf—Practice starts: March 29. Competition starts: April 1. Potential tournament series: regionals May 5 or 6; sectionals May 10-12; state May 17-18.
