A lot has changed in sports this year, including the number of wrestlers advancing out of each regional meet.
In a typical year, the top four wrestlers in each regional competition advance to the sectional meet to compete for a spot at the state tournament. That number was cut to the top two in each event this year.
But that didn’t stop the Milton wrestling team from success, as seven wrestlers earned a berth in the sectional meet at Mukwonago this Saturday. The team finished second overall.
“This was a good day,” coach Pat Jauch said. “All of our guys scored team points, and I thought we wrestled well and improved greatly from our performance last week.”
Riley Nilo (106 lbs.) and Aeoden Sinclair (152 lbs.) both won regional championships, and Jauch believes both have a real chance to win at the sectional tournament.
The other five wrestlers, who advance to the sectional by taking second, include Luke Harms (126 lbs.), Hunter Kieliszewski (138 lbs.), Justin Sanchez (160 lbs.), Kade Desormeau (170 lbs.) and Quinn Williams (182 lbs.).
Jauch said though they didn’t take first at regionals, they could still do serious damage at sectionals.
“(They) all battled hard and many overcame some adversity to punch their ticket to sectionals. With a few adjustments, they all have a good shot of battling through to state,” he said.
Sophomore Matt Haldiman did not qualify for sectionals, ending an undefeated season. But Jauch said the future is bright for the young wrestler.
“He deserves to be at Sectionals and have a shot at state. He does all the right things and is a great example to his teammates. I expect great things from him in the future.”
And for the team as a whole, the regional meet was something to build on, Jauch said. As they prepare for sectionals, Jauch knows the best is yet to come.
“If you're a wrestling fan, Mukwonago will be the place to be in southern Wisconsin next Saturday. There will be some great battles every round, and the guys that come out of our sectional can expect to win state medals the following Saturday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.